QQQ
+ 0.00
399.30
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-120.15
56127.03
-0.21%
DIA
+ -0.01
356.21
+ 0%
SPY
-0.16
467.73
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.62
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
168.76
-0.01%

Mizuho Turns Bullish On Micron Technology

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 23, 2021 7:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mizuho Turns Bullish On Micron Technology
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MUto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $95, up from $75, implying a 13.3% upside. 
  • Recent checks indicate demand is improving across the PC, server, and handset markets, Rakesh notes. 
  • The analyst believes server demand could improve in Q1 of 2022 with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ; GOOGL) Google orders returning despite less than ten weeks of DRAM inventory. 
  • He sees improving demand trends and a "tailwind" for memory.
  • Price Action: MU shares traded higher by 1.11% at $84.79 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Mizuho Bumps Up Western Digital Price Target By 36% On Improving Demand Trends From Amazon, Google

Mizuho Bumps Up Western Digital Price Target By 36% On Improving Demand Trends From Amazon, Google

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNB read more
Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On Affirm Post Q1 Top-Line Beat, Amazon Deal

Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On Affirm Post Q1 Top-Line Beat, Amazon Deal

Analysts Cut Price Targets On Amazon Following Q3 Miss, Dismal Guidance

Analysts Cut Price Targets On Amazon Following Q3 Miss, Dismal Guidance