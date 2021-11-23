QQQ
Read Why Deutsche Bank Sees 'Compelling Growth Potential' In This Semiconductor Developer

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 23, 2021 6:21 am
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore last night initiated coverage of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) with a Buy and $22 price target, implying a 21.95% upside. 
  • The analyst sees "compelling growth potential" in the gallium nitride semiconductor market. 
  • While Navitas' revenue base is currently small, the company has high visibility through the first half of 2023 and robust engagements with critical manufacturers in the enterprise, Seymore notes.
  • Navitas Semiconductor develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. 
  • Related Content: Why Are Navitas Semiconductor Shares Surging Today?
  • Price Action: NVTS shares traded higher by 3.44% at $18.66 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

