Atlantic Equities Downgrades This Oat Drink Company Citing Limited Visibility

byShivani Kumaresan
November 22, 2021 12:57 pm
  • Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis downgraded Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Neutral from Overweight with a reduced $11.50 price target, suggesting a 24% upside.
  • Lewis said the investment case for the plant-based milk category "is not in doubt, but the case for Oatly as the best way to play the space is now in question."
  • The analyst added that with the company's Q4 set to come in 15% below prior expectations on delayed distribution gains visibility, visibility into its near-term performance is limited.
  • Oatly's outlook "feels binary and visibility is limited," Lewis notes.
  • Price Action: OTLY shares are trading lower by 7.67% at $9.28 on the last check Monday.

