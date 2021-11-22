QQQ
-1.68
405.67
-0.42%
BTC/USD
-1072.31
57549.71
-1.83%
DIA
+ 2.72
353.19
+ 0.76%
SPY
+ 1.59
467.30
+ 0.34%
TLT
-1.12
149.48
-0.75%
GLD
-3.01
175.62
-1.74%

Cowen Downgrades Blink Charging - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
November 22, 2021 12:12 pm
Cowen Downgrades Blink Charging - Read Why
  • Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud downgraded Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $40, down from $41, implying a 5% upside.
  • The analyst cited valuation for the downgrade with the shares up 51% since the start of Q4.
  • Daoud said Blink remained well placed to benefit from industry tailwinds, but "plenty appears priced in" at current share levels.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading lower by 11.9% at $37.93 on the last check Monday.

