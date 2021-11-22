Cowen Downgrades Blink Charging - Read Why
- Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud downgraded Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $40, down from $41, implying a 5% upside.
- The analyst cited valuation for the downgrade with the shares up 51% since the start of Q4.
- Daoud said Blink remained well placed to benefit from industry tailwinds, but "plenty appears priced in" at current share levels.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading lower by 11.9% at $37.93 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.