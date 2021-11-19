RBC Capital Bumps Up VSE Price Target Once Again

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the price target on VSE Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) once again in quick succession. Last month, Herbert raised the price target on VSE to $65 after initiating the coverage with an Outperform rating and a $60 price target days before.

Herbert raised the price target on VSE to $70 (an upside of 15%) from $65 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares after holding talks with its CEO and CFO that focused on the Aviation segment.

Herbert mentions in his note that the company has "significant runway" in its target markets across its segments with volume, scale, and efficiencies contributing to margin expansion.

He adds that the positive 2022 free cash flow should be a catalyst after the year-to-date working capital investments of over $60 million.

Recently, Canaccord analyst Austin Moeller raised the price target to $72 (an upside of 13.87%) from $62 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.

Price Action: VSEC shares traded higher by 1.13% at $61.06 on the last check Friday.