QQQ
+ 0.54
396.89
+ 0.13%
BTC/USD
+ 139.03
60197.90
+ 0.23%
DIA
-2.15
364.08
-0.59%
SPY
-1.13
470.41
-0.24%
TLT
+ 0.59
144.52
+ 0.41%
GLD
+ 1.38
171.54
+ 0.8%

On Holding Continues Its Run Post Solid Q3; Analysts Bump Up Price Target

byShivani Kumaresan
November 17, 2021 1:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
On Holding Continues Its Run Post Solid Q3; Analysts Bump Up Price Target
  • Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti raised On Holding AG's (NYSE:ONON) price target to $49 from $38 and kept an outperform rating on the stock.
  • Binetti said the company delivered "big" Q3 revenue/EBITDA beats despite outsized sourcing pressures.
  • Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the price target to $51 from $38 and maintained an Outperform rating.
  • The analyst said he remains confident in the company's ability to deliver attractive growth at/above its attractive multi-year algorithm, justifying premium valuation.
  • Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser upgraded On Holding to Hold from Sell.
  • The company reported a 67% sales growth in Q3.
  • Price Action: ONON shares are trading higher by 19.4% at $54.44 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

On Holding Earns Bullish Analysts Views; See Upto 32% Upside

On Holding Earns Bullish Analysts Views; See Upto 32% Upside