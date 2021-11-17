On Holding Continues Its Run Post Solid Q3; Analysts Bump Up Price Target
- Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti raised On Holding AG's (NYSE:ONON) price target to $49 from $38 and kept an outperform rating on the stock.
- Binetti said the company delivered "big" Q3 revenue/EBITDA beats despite outsized sourcing pressures.
- Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the price target to $51 from $38 and maintained an Outperform rating.
- The analyst said he remains confident in the company's ability to deliver attractive growth at/above its attractive multi-year algorithm, justifying premium valuation.
- Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser upgraded On Holding to Hold from Sell.
- The company reported a 67% sales growth in Q3.
- Price Action: ONON shares are trading higher by 19.4% at $54.44 on the last check Wednesday.
