QQQ
+ 0.18
397.24
+ 0.05%
BTC/USD
-567.87
59491.00
-0.95%
DIA
-1.67
363.60
-0.46%
SPY
-1.43
470.71
-0.3%
TLT
-0.06
145.17
-0.04%
GLD
+ 1.53
171.40
+ 0.88%

Why This Luxury Sports Carmaker Is Morgan Stanley's Favorite EV Stock

byShanthi Rexaline
November 17, 2021 10:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Luxury Sports Carmaker Is Morgan Stanley's Favorite EV Stock

The electric vehicle arena has become crowded, and an analyst at Morgan Stanley has picked Italian sports car manufacturer Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) as his favorite EV play.

The Ferrari Analyst: Adam Jonas reiterated the Overweight rating on Ferrari shares and raised the price target from $265 to $350, primarily factoring in better-than-expected third-quarter results and a higher average transaction price assumption for EV business.

The Ferrari Thesis: Ferrari's third-quarter results were significant because new CEO Benedetto Vigna provided valuable insights into the future of the company as it charts out its BEV strategy, Jonas said in a note.

The CEO said the company will unveil the full plan during its capital markets day on June 16, 2022, the analyst said. Vigna also sounded out his intention to leverage technical partnerships in key areas to de-risk the EV transition, he said.

Related Link: How Ferrari's EV Future Could Lead To $350 Per Share: Analyst

This apart, the company reported third-quarter results that featured all-time high revenues, cash flow and order intake, Jonas noted.

"Longer term, we see scope for Ferrari to offer a range of EV products at potentially higher prices than the average selling price of today's Ferrari, while leveraging economies of scale on higher volumes," the analyst said.

The analyst sees EVs as a trigger to unleash topline growth above Ferrari's historic averages. EV revenues at Ferrari will likely surpass ICE revenues by 2034 and account for 75% of the total revenues by 2040, the analyst said. Ferrari may be one of the only surviving manufacturers of ICE engine vehicles longer term, he added.

"The move to EVs is existential to Ferrari's long term growth and we are convinced it has the technical capacity and leadership to execute," Morgan Stanley said.

RACE Price Action: At last check, Ferrari shares were adding 3.34% to $266.48.

Related Link: Ferrari Unveils Hybrid SF90 Spider That Uses Electric And Combustion Motors

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

How Ferrari's EV Future Could Lead To $350 Per Share: Analyst

How Ferrari's EV Future Could Lead To $350 Per Share: Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas released a note on Wednesday detailing how electric vehicles could drive Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) shares to $350. The Ferrari Analyst: Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Ferrari with a $265 price target. read more
5 Trends Auto Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021

5 Trends Auto Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021

Auto stocks have been some of the top performers in the market in the last year as investors position themselves for long-term growth trends from the next generation of auto technology, including electric and autonomous vehicles. read more
10 Takeaways From BofA's Future Car Conference

10 Takeaways From BofA's Future Car Conference

BofA Securities recently hosted its fifth annual Future Car Conference. This year’s event featured 11 auto industry expert speakers discussing the leading trends in the future of the global auto industry like electrification, software, autonomy, hydrogen fuel cells, ride-hailing and the impacts from COVID-19. read more

3 Reasons Why Ferrari Snagged An Upgrade From Morgan Stanley