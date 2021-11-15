Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Optical Retailer - Read Why
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $57 (suggesting 12% upside), down from $59, following the Q3 results.
- The analyst expects same-store-sales challenges from moderating average tickets, a lack of pricing power and margin pressure from wages and advertising spend to result in National Vision's valuation being range-bound in the near term.
- McShane added that the company remains an attractive long-term growth story in an industry with favorable demographics and high barriers to entry.
- The company sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $1.28 – $1.33 versus the consensus of $1.34.
- Price Action: EYE closed lower by 4.37% at $50.81 on Friday.
