QQQ
+ 0.00
394.70
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 284.89
65803.99
+ 0.43%
DIA
+ 0.00
361.28
+ 0%
SPY
+ -0.02
467.29
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.33
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
174.46
-0.01%

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Optical Retailer - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
November 15, 2021 7:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Optical Retailer - Read Why
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYEto Neutral from Buy with a price target of $57 (suggesting 12% upside), down from $59, following the Q3 results.
  • The analyst expects same-store-sales challenges from moderating average tickets, a lack of pricing power and margin pressure from wages and advertising spend to result in National Vision's valuation being range-bound in the near term.
  • McShane added that the company remains an attractive long-term growth story in an industry with favorable demographics and high barriers to entry.
  • The company sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $1.28 – $1.33 versus the consensus of $1.34.
  • Price Action: EYE closed lower by 4.37% at $50.81 on Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Upgrades National Vision Citing 'Healthy' Optical Category Growth

Morgan Stanley Upgrades National Vision Citing 'Healthy' Optical Category Growth

Goldman On Hardline Retail: Top Ideas, New Ideas, Out Of Consensus Ideas, And More

Goldman On Hardline Retail: Top Ideas, New Ideas, Out Of Consensus Ideas, And More

Seven key themes will dominate the retail sector investment landscape next year, and investors have plenty of choices, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane. Seven Themes: The seven themes that will impact the hardline retail space next year are as follows, McShane said in a Thursday note. read more

4 Reasons To Be Bullish On National Vision Holdings, According To William Blair

Morgan Stanley Keeps Overweight On National Vision After First Earnings Report