QQQ
+ 3.94
386.65
+ 1.01%
BTC/USD
-1623.67
63150.59
-2.51%
DIA
+ 1.62
357.84
+ 0.45%
SPY
+ 3.21
460.57
+ 0.69%
TLT
-0.43
148.41
-0.29%
GLD
+ 0.04
174.09
+ 0.02%

B. Riley Remains Bullish On Bowman Consulting, Bumps Up Price Target

byAkanksha
November 12, 2021 12:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
B. Riley Remains Bullish On Bowman Consulting, Bumps Up Price Target
  • B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel raised the price target on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN) to $22 (an upside of 27%) from $19 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 beat.
  • Rygiel expects more acquisitions this year and through 2022 given the company's "strong" pipeline and current discussions.
  • The analyst says Bowman is positioned to be a solid beneficiary of the infrastructure bill, especially within its transportation, power and utilities, and emerging markets.
  • Recently, Bowman reported Q3 results, with revenue of $39.72 million (+25% Y/Y) missing the consensus of $40.74 million; and EPS of $0.03 beating the consensus of $(0.03).
  • Net service billing totaled $35.7 million (+41% Y/Y). Backlog was at $139 million, an increase of 13% from June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% Y/Y to $4.23 million, and margin contracted by 277 bps to 12.4%.
  • Bowman generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $3.23 million, compared to $8.93 million.
  • FY21 Outlook: Bowman increased Net Service Billing expectations to $130 million – $133 million (prior view $125 million – $130 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of ~$16.5 million (prior view $15 million – $15.6 million).
  • Bowman introduced its FY22 outlook, with expected Net Service Billing of $150 million – $170 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $20 million – $24 million.
  • The company also seeks to continue making strategic and financially accretive acquisitions.
  • Price Action: BWMN shares are trading higher by 0.7% at $17.25 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings