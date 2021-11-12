QQQ
Blink Charging Shares Surge On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Revenue

byShivani Kumaresan
November 12, 2021 10:51 am
Blink Charging Shares Surge On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Revenue
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 607% year-on-year, to $6.40 million, beating the analyst consensus of $4.68 million.
  • Service revenues increased 425% Y/Y, and product sales rose 766%.
  • The company reported 3,016 charging stations contracted or sold in Q3, an increase of 351% from last year.
  • Operating expenses jumped 288% to $16.7 million. The operating loss widened to $(15.8) million.
  • The gross profit increased 143% Y/Y to $0.89 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(8.4) million versus $(3.7) million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.36) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.29).
  • The company held $186.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Analyst Rating: Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging to Buy from Neutral, raising its price target to $45 from $37.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares traded higher by 13.7% at $40.39 on the last check Friday.

