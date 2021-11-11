QQQ
+ 1.78
387.73
+ 0.46%
BTC/USD
-19.86
64862.57
-0.03%
DIA
-1.36
362.43
-0.38%
SPY
+ 0.80
462.82
+ 0.17%
TLT
-0.06
148.26
-0.04%
GLD
+ 0.91
172.24
+ 0.53%

RBC Capital, Morgan Stanley Bump Up Equifax Price Target

byAkanksha
November 11, 2021 1:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
RBC Capital, Morgan Stanley Bump Up Equifax Price Target
  • RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra raised the price target on Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to $294 (an upside of 7%) from $270 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • Sabadra cites the company's long-term financial framework outlook and believes that the cloud transformation could yield a "sustainable" top-line growth in the projected 8%-12% range.
  • He further adds that the FY25 EPS view of $12.75 was below the $15 expectations, the guidance could also bake in some "conservatism."
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan raised the price target of $264 (a downside of 4%) from $255 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 1.14% at $274.12 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley, Truist Bump Up Equifax Price Target; Argus Turns Bullish

Morgan Stanley, Truist Bump Up Equifax Price Target; Argus Turns Bullish

Needham Highlights 'Positive Secular Trends Driving Growth In Digital Transformation, Payments, & Banking' & Selects Duck Creek, Endava, Equifax, Compass, EPAM Systems, WNS Limited, Perficient, & Grid Dynamics As 'Most Likely Beat-&-Raise Candidates'

UPDATE: Bank Of America Maintains Underperform On Equifax, Raises Target To $130 As Firm Is Optimistic Over The Long-Term But Continues 'to believe the USIS growth rebuild will take time and see few short-term catalysts'

SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang

SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang