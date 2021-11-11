RBC Capital, Morgan Stanley Bump Up Equifax Price Target
- RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra raised the price target on Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to $294 (an upside of 7%) from $270 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- Sabadra cites the company's long-term financial framework outlook and believes that the cloud transformation could yield a "sustainable" top-line growth in the projected 8%-12% range.
- He further adds that the FY25 EPS view of $12.75 was below the $15 expectations, the guidance could also bake in some "conservatism."
- Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan raised the price target of $264 (a downside of 4%) from $255 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 1.14% at $274.12 on the last check Thursday.
