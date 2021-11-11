Analysts Bump Up ZipRecruiter Price Target Post Q3 Beat
- Analysts bumped up price targets on ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP) following Q3 beat and solid Q4 and FY21 outlook.
- Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler raised the price target to $45 from $40, implying 46% upside, and reiterated a Strong Buy following "strong" Q3 results and raised guidance.
- Kessler's positive fundamental view is based on an extensive recruitment TAM that is increasingly shifting online, a leadership position with strong brand recognition driving a high degree of organic traffic, and an expectation for 15%-plus long-term revenue growth.
- Barclays analyst Trevor Young raised the price target on ZipRecruiter to $42 from $38, implying 36% upside, and maintained an Overweight post the Q3 results.
- Price Action: ZIP shares traded higher by 14.4% at $30.58 on the last check Thursday.
