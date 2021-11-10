Why Are RingCentral Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
- Keybanc analyst Steve Enders maintained RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $390 to $404, implying a 72.3% upside.
- RingCentral reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 37% year-on-year to $414.6 million, beating the consensus of $393.4 million.
- Subscriptions revenue increased 38% Y/Y to $385.4 million.
- Total Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 39% Y/Y to $1.64 billion.
- RingCentral Office ARR (UCaaS + CCaaS) increased 42% Y/Y to $1.55 billion.
- Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 53% Y/Y to $971 million.
- The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 140 bps to 78.1%.
- EPS of $0.36 beat the consensus of $0.33.
- "Third-quarter results were outstanding, with accelerating growth driven by ramping contributions from our key partners and momentum from our upmarket customers," CEO Vlad Shmunis said.
- CFO Transition: Mitesh Dhruv would depart as the CFO after the end of 2021.
- RingCentral will consider internal and external candidates for the next CFO.
- Outlook: RingCentral raised the FY21 revenue outlook from $1.539 billion – $1.545 billion to $1.580 billion – $1.581 billion, above the consensus of $1.55 billion. It sees Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 (prior view $1.28 – $1.30) above the consensus of $1.29.
- RingCentral sees Q4 revenue of $433.5 million – $434.5 million, above the consensus of $420.6 million. It sees Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 above the consensus of $0.36.
- Price Action: RNG shares traded higher by 22.1% at $285.17 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.