Analysts Adjust Zynga Price Target Post Q3 Results

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 9, 2021 11:29 am
Analysts Adjust Zynga Price Target Post Q3 Results
  • Analysts lowered price targets on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) following Q3 results.
  • Barclays analyst Mario Lu lowered the PT to $10 from $12, implying a 33% upside, and affirmed an Overweight. 
  • The fiscal 2021 booking guidance of $2.8 billion and EBITDA of $650 million remained unchanged despite the inclusion of StarLark in Q4, which the analyst estimates will contribute $20 million in bookings.
  • Baird analyst Colin Sebastian lowered the PT to $10 from $14 and reiterated an Outperform. 
  • The analyst believes monetization trends overall are trending a little better than feared. 
  • He said while core game performance remains mixed, Q3 results overall were slightly ahead of consensus expectations, with IDFA issues having less impact on revenues than management initially expected.
  • Price Action: ZNGA shares traded higher by 8.44% at $7.58 on the last check Tuesday.

