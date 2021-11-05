QQQ
Jefferies Bumps Up Price Target On Live Nation By 21%

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 5, 2021 4:34 pm
Jefferies Bumps Up Price Target On Live Nation By 21%
  • Jefferies analyst David Katz raised the price target on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) to $125 from $103, implying a 0.9% upside, and reiterated a Buy on the shares following Q3 results that he said reflect "robust growth in concert activity backed by outsized fan growth." 
  • While Katz contends that Live Nation "defines the consumer recovery as well as any names in our coverage," he also argues that its "growing leadership in live entertainment globally" warrants a growing premium.
  • Live Nation reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of $2.7 billion, beating the consensus of $2.1 billion. It clocked $184 million in revenue in Q3 FY20.
  • Revenue from concerts was $2.15 billion. EPS of $0.19 beat the consensus loss of $(0.06).
  • Price Action: LYV shares closed higher by 15.2% at $123.8 on Friday.

