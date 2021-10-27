Stephens Analyst Sees 17% Upside In Trex
- Stephens analyst Trey Grooms upgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $120 (implying an upside of 17%), from $111.
- Grooms states that Trex is the leader of the composite decking industry, and yesterday's announcement to significantly expand capacity "will further cement its long-term growth prospects and leading market position."
- The analyst says that while 2021 will likely bring growth deceleration on tough compares, the long-term demand picture for Trex "is compelling."
- The company is not immune to cost inflation, but is the best positioned given its high use of recycled content, notes Grooms.
- Recently, Trex announced plans to develop a new multi-faceted production site in Little Rock, Arkansas. The company expects to invest an estimated $400 million over the next five years to develop the new Arkansas site, funded primarily through ongoing cash generation.
- Price Action: TREX shares closed higher by 4.79% at $102.70 on Wednesday.
