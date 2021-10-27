fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.87
378.25
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
-1404.61
58924.20
-2.33%
DIA
-2.45
359.95
-0.69%
SPY
-1.97
457.93
-0.43%
TLT
+ 2.64
142.46
+ 1.82%
GLD
+ 0.44
167.24
+ 0.26%

BofA Cuts Toro Price Target By 28%

byAkanksha
October 27, 2021 4:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Cuts Toro Price Target By 28%

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analyst: Sell This Stock Ahead Of California Gas Mower Ban

Analyst: Sell This Stock Ahead Of California Gas Mower Ban

California recently announced a ban on all gasoline-powered mowers and lawn equipment starting in 2024, a decision that triggered an analyst downgrade for Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) on Wednesday. read more
What California's Gas-Powered Mower Ban Means For Toro, Stanley Black & Decker

What California's Gas-Powered Mower Ban Means For Toro, Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) and Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) face a potential risk in the medium term due to a legislative development in California, an analyst at BofA Securities said. read more

Cleveland Research Out Positive On Toro, Heading Into 2017 Due To Better Underlying Demand Trends

Cleveland Research Sees Better Underlying Demand Trends For Toro Heading Into 2017