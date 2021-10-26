fbpx

Raymond James Downgrades This Restaurant Company - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
October 26, 2021 3:33 pm
Raymond James Downgrades This Restaurant Company - Read Why
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
  • Vaccaro has reduced near-term visibility following weaker U.S. Burger King comps reported by parent Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) on October 25 that will likely compound already present margin pressures related to elevated wage inflation and higher COGS.
  • Restaurant Brands reported Q3 sales growth of 11.8% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: TAST shares are trading lower by 1.75% at $3.92 on the last check Tuesday.

