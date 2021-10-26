Raymond James Downgrades This Restaurant Company - Read Why
- Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
- Vaccaro has reduced near-term visibility following weaker U.S. Burger King comps reported by parent Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) on October 25 that will likely compound already present margin pressures related to elevated wage inflation and higher COGS.
- Restaurant Brands reported Q3 sales growth of 11.8% Y/Y.
- Price Action: TAST shares are trading lower by 1.75% at $3.92 on the last check Tuesday.
