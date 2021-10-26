fbpx

Three Analysts Initiate Coverage On This AI-Based Pharmatech

byVandana Singh
October 26, 2021 5:45 pm
  • BofA initiated coverage on Exscientia Plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) with a Buy and $27 price target, implying a 25.5% upside.
  • Analyst Michael Ryskin believes Exscientia stands out from other tech-enabled biotechs, as it uses AI to develop better drugs in a shorter period. 
  • Ryskin adds that the company's lead compounds remain in the early Phase 1 trials as the platform validation continues.
  • Goldman Sachs also initiated Exscientia with a Buy and $30 price target, suggesting a 39.5% upside. 
  • Analyst Chris Shibutani believes the company is well-positioned to become a "pharmatech leader" in end-to-end artificial intelligence-enhanced drug discovery and development. 
  • Exscientia's proprietary integration of advanced modeling and algorithmic learning could potentially result in better drug candidates & trials, more efficient development, and ultimately, higher probabilities of success, Shibutani tells investors.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Exscientia with an Equal Weight rating and a $25 price target, implying a 16% upside.
  • Analyst Vikram Purohit says that Exscientia's platform "appears highly productive," and recent partnerships provide "significant validation of the company's AI-guided approach."
  • But, Purohit prefers to remain on the sidelines as he awaits updates from the company's lead pipeline programs. 
  • The company's most advanced programs: EXS21546 (Phase 1 study) and EXS617 (preclinical development), could have utility in indications such as lung & breast cancer. The analyst estimates about $1.5 billion in peak economic contribution to Exscientia.
  • Earlier this month, Exscientia debuted on NASDAQ.
  • Price Action: EXAI shares closed down by 8.43% at $21.51 on Tuesday.

