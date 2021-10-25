fbpx

Stifel Turns Bullish On This Food Company

byShivani Kumaresan
October 25, 2021
  • Stifel analyst Christopher Growe upgraded Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $42, up from $38, implying an 8.5% upside.
  • The analyst sees potential for an acceleration in the company's long-term growth driven by the growth in new users and increased household penetration.
  • Growe added that a recovery in mobility and buy-rate for Simply's products is not embedded in estimates and could enhance its growth through the year.
  • Growe believes acquisition activity could occur as well sees opportunity from Simply using its balance sheet "to buy a business or being a takeover candidate itself."
  • Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala Maintained a Neutral rating on the company and raised the price target to $38 from $37.
  • Price Action: SMPL shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $38.7 on the last check Monday.

