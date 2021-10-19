fbpx

Analysts Lower Price Target On Pearson - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 19, 2021 10:11 am
Analysts Lower Price Target On Pearson - Read Why
  • Analysts re-rated education provider Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO), lowering their price targets.
  • Berenberg analyst Sarah Simon upgraded Pearson to Hold from Sell with an unchanged price target of 590 GBP, implying a 4.1% downside.
  • The company's "hard landing" following its 9-month trading update suggests further share downside is now limited, Simon notes.
  • While the shares are "still not cheap, expectations for 2022 "should now be more moderate," Simon adds.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Walker upgraded Pearson to Neutral from Underperform with a price target of 680 GBP, down from 750 GBP, implying a 10.5% upside. 
  • The analyst cites valuation for the upgrade following the 30% share price correction since the first half of 2021 results. 
  • However, "execution risks remain high," Walker adds.
  • Barclays analyst Nick Dempsey lowered the price target on Pearson to 585 GBP from 660 GBP and reiterated an Underweight.
  • JPMorgan analyst Daniel Kerven lowered the price target on Pearson to 930 GBP from 960 GBP and affirmed an Overweight.
  • Price Action: PSO shares traded higher by 3.70% at $8.835 on the last check Tuesday.

