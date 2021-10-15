fbpx

Analysts Slash Latham Group's Price Target, Still See Upside

byAkanksha
October 15, 2021 2:54 pm
  • Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley lowered Latham Group Inc's (NASDAQ:SWIMprice target to $23 (implying an upside of 75%) from $37 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • Bouley continues to prefer homebuilders to build products broadly, with companies in both subsectors "facing tempered expectations into earnings, but with builders having greater potential for upside revisions to FY'22."
  • Recently, Keybanc analyst lowered Latham's price target to $19 (implying an upside of 44%) from $29 and maintained an Overweight rating, citing sustained cost headwinds and valuation.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst lowered the price target to $18 (implying an upside of 37%) from $26 and maintained an Equal Weight rating.
  • Price Action: SWIM shares trading lower by 2.15% at $13.17 on the last check Friday.

