B. Riley Analyst Views Quanta's Valuation 'Full', Sees 5% Downside

byAkanksha
October 15, 2021 2:10 pm
  • B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel raised Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWRprice target to $107 (implying a downside of 5%) from $92 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares. 
  • Rygiel increased estimates for the acquisition of Blattner and moved his valuation forward from 2021 to 2022 EBITDA estimates. However, the analyst believes Quanta's valuation is full.
  • Recently, Quanta Services completed the previously the acquisition of Blattner Holding Company, a utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure solutions provider in North America, for consideration of ~$2.7 billion.
  • Price Action: PWR shares are trading lower by 0.61% at $112.45 on the last check Friday.

