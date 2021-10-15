Piper Sandler Initiates Spire Global With Neutral Rating
- Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $6.50, implying an upside of 7%.
- Twigg says the company's revenue will likely ramp slower than its pre-public target model.
- However, He adds that Spire maintains a "significant competitive advantage" due to its complete and operational satellite constellation, which could drive faster than expected revenue growth.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 3.34% at $6.08 on the last check Friday.
