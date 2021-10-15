fbpx

Piper Sandler Initiates Spire Global With Neutral Rating

byAkanksha
October 15, 2021 11:48 am
  • Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $6.50, implying an upside of 7%.
  • Twigg says the company's revenue will likely ramp slower than its pre-public target model. 
  • However, He adds that Spire maintains a "significant competitive advantage" due to its complete and operational satellite constellation, which could drive faster than expected revenue growth.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 3.34% at $6.08 on the last check Friday.

