fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.18
365.45
+ 0.32%
BTC/USD
+ 3945.61
61293.55
+ 6.88%
DIA
+ 2.65
346.48
+ 0.76%
SPY
+ 2.50
440.00
+ 0.56%
TLT
-0.99
146.87
-0.68%
GLD
-2.72
170.72
-1.62%

JPMorgan Upgrades This Specialty Metals Company - Read Why

byAkanksha
October 15, 2021 11:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Upgrades This Specialty Metals Company - Read Why
  • JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman upgraded Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) to Overweight from Neutral and lowered the price target to $23, from $25, representing an upside of 32%.
  • In the near term, Allegheny should see profitable High Performance Materials & Components segment growth on its narrow-body engine exposure, Seifman notes.
  • The analyst says that if end markets "cooperate" and Allegheny executes well in 2022 and 2023, he could envision a $30 stock. 
  • Seifman views the stock's risk/reward as "compelling" at current share levels.
  • Price Action: ATI shares traded higher by 2.28% at $17.49 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Allegheny Technologies: Firm Believes Cyclical Growth Investors Will Be Attracted To Co. Leverage To The Commercial Aerospace OE Recovery Along With More Profitable Aircraft Airworthiness Segment

UPDATE: Buckingham Downgrades Allegheny To Neutral, Lowers Target To $27 As Firm Believes 'issues in and out of ATI's control have caused the near-term story to worsen'; Firm Sees Negative Sentiment Causing Shares 'to be range bound through 3Q19'

UPDATE: KeyBanc Highlights Allegheny Technologies, Carpenter Technologies, Haynes, Universal Stainless As Having Greatest Exposure To Commercial Aerospace Supply Chain, Notes Arconic, Kaiser Aluminum Also Have 'Strong' Exposure

KeyBanc Analyst Earlier Responded Following Boeing News To Cut 737 MAX Production From 52 To 42 Units/Month, Noted Prolonged Grounding Would Be 'disruptive to the entire specialty metals group'