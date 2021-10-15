fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
366.63
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2044.59
59392.53
+ 3.57%
DIA
+ 0.03
349.10
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.00
442.50
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.88
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
168.02
-0.01%

Goldman Sachs Analyst Bullish On Broadcom, Bumps Up PT By 12%

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 15, 2021 8:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Analyst Bullish On Broadcom, Bumps Up PT By 12%
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGOto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $589, up from $527, implying an 18.4% upside. 
  • The analyst said the upgrade comes as the firm transitions to a more defensive posture within the context of its Semiconductor and Semiconductor Capital Equipment coverage universe. 
  • Hari added that he believes outsized exposure to cloud/enterprise/telecom spending, pricing power, and FCF generation will drive a relative re-rating in the stock.
  • Also ReadGoldman Sachs Analyst Admits March Upgrade On Western Digital 'Wrong Call,' Downgrades This Time
  • Price Action: AVGO shares traded higher by 1.55% at $505.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?

Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reportedly looking to cut its iPhone production forecast for 2021 by 10 million due to supply chain issues. read more
BofA Downgrades Synopsys, Cirrus Logic, Cree, Names Top Q4 Semi Picks

BofA Downgrades Synopsys, Cirrus Logic, Cree, Names Top Q4 Semi Picks

Bank of America remains bullish on semiconductor stocks heading into the fourth quarter, but the firm issued three semi stock downgrades Friday and said stock selection is critical at the moment. The Semiconductor Analyst: Analyst Vivek Arya issued the following ratings and price target changes: read more
4 Broadcom Analysts Dive Deep Into Chipmaker's 2 Key Growth Areas, Valuation And Near-Term Catalysts

4 Broadcom Analysts Dive Deep Into Chipmaker's 2 Key Growth Areas, Valuation And Near-Term Catalysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are higher Friday after the chipmaker reported strong fiscal-year 2021 third-quarter results. read more
Why Analysts Are Bullish On Broadcomm After Q1 Print

Why Analysts Are Bullish On Broadcomm After Q1 Print

Chipmaker Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported late Thursday its fiscal-year 2021 first-quarter results, which came in ahead of expectations. read more