Goldman Sachs Analyst Bullish On Broadcom, Bumps Up PT By 12%
- Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $589, up from $527, implying an 18.4% upside.
- The analyst said the upgrade comes as the firm transitions to a more defensive posture within the context of its Semiconductor and Semiconductor Capital Equipment coverage universe.
- Hari added that he believes outsized exposure to cloud/enterprise/telecom spending, pricing power, and FCF generation will drive a relative re-rating in the stock.
- Price Action: AVGO shares traded higher by 1.55% at $505.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
