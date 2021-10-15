Goldman Sachs Analyst Admits March Upgrade On Western Digital 'Wrong Call,' Downgrades This Time
- Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $62, down from $91, implying a 9.6% upside.
- The analyst expects cyclical pressures in the NAND business to more than offset the company's improving competitive position in nearline HDD and enterprise SSD.
- Hari acknowledged that his upgrade in early March was the "wrong call" and now awaits a better entry point from the sidelines.
- Price Action: WDC shares traded lower by 2.56% at $55.1 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
