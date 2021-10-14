Citi Turns Bullish On This Software Company With Double Upgrade
- Citi analyst Jim Suva double upgraded NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Buy from Sell with a $120 price target, implying a 30% upside.
- The company is in the "early innings of a successful transition to cloud storage with multi-cloud usage just emerging," Suva notes.
- The analyst's channel checks show that NetApp "is literally doing everything right."
- He thinks solid execution will drive a return to sustainable sales growth for the company.
- Suva believes the company is well-positioned by adopting modern application architectures like Kubernetes and software-defined storage around the cloud.
- Price Action: NTAP shares traded higher by 2.47% at $92.47 on the last check Thursday.
