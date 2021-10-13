Viridian Capital Advisors' Pres Scott Greiper To Be Featured At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

Scott Greiper, founder and president of Viridian Capital Advisors, will be interviewed by Javier Hasse, managing director for Benzinga at this week’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , happening Oct. 14-15 in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The Greiper-Hasse interview, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 15 at 1:50 PM EST, will cover the current state of M&A in the cannabis industry.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference, long viewed as the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss the opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

Topics to be discussed with Viridian Capital's Scott Greiper include:

How has the decline in public cannabis stocks affected M&A activity?

How will legislative/public policy change affect the M&A market in cannabis?

What sectors/businesses in cannabis are acquirors targeting and how has this changed over time?

Who Else Can You Expect To See At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference?

It's a long and impressive list, which you can check out right here.

Tickets are still available for both the in-person and virtual versions of the conference. So, don't miss out. Secure your spot at the conference right here.