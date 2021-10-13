fbpx

DA Davidson Bullish On Jerash, Sees Huge Upside

byShivani Kumaresan
October 13, 2021 11:07 am
DA Davidson Bullish On Jerash, Sees Huge Upside
  • DA Davidson analyst John Morris initiated coverage of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) with a Buy rating and $11 price target, suggesting an upside of 53.8%.
  • The analyst is positive on the company's outsized growth with multiple highly visible sales and margin growth drivers, and also cites its barriers to entry being "difficult to replicate."
  • Bajer added the growth drivers of Jerash include strong apparel trends in the U.S., while its margin drivers included full capacity utilization and mix shift to higher-value products.
  • Price Action: JRSH shares are trading higher by 3.47% at $7.15 on the last check Wednesday.

