Mizuho Sees 13% Upside In This Software Company, Reiterates Buy

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 8, 2021 1:56 pm
Mizuho Sees 13% Upside In This Software Company, Reiterates Buy
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to $440 from $370, implying a 13.2% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • The analyst has learned that Atlassian recently announced a series of price changes to cloud versions of its flagship products Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management. 
  • The new pricing will be effective next on October 12, Moskowitz notes. 
  • While the changes "feature a series of puts and takes," the net effect is a "clear price increase," and particularly for Jira Service Management and larger existing cloud customers, says the analyst. 
  • Moskowitz reiterates his belief that Atlassian will benefit from strategic actions that should drive much better monetization in FY22 and beyond.
  • Price Action: TEAM shares traded lower by 1.07% at $388.77 on the last check Friday.

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

