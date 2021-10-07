fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.36
354.31
+ 1.49%
BTC/USD
-1355.05
53959.95
-2.45%
DIA
+ 5.12
339.00
+ 1.49%
SPY
+ 6.08
428.82
+ 1.4%
TLT
-1.21
145.60
-0.84%
GLD
-0.55
165.58
-0.33%

Why Are Marvell Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 7, 2021 10:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Marvell Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • After the investor day presentation, analysts raised their price targets on Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL), claiming an upside up to 50%.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained with a Buy and raised the PT from $85 to $100, implying an upside of 50%.
  • B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis raised the PT to $83 from $75, implying a 24% upside, and reiterated a Buy. The analyst says the company offered a "much higher" intermediate- to the long-term growth rate.
  • Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the PT to $82 from $78, implying a 23% upside, and affirmed a Buy. 
  • He estimates CY24 and CY26 EPS power of $3.11 and $4.51, respectively, based on the new target model articulated at the event. 
  • KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised the PT to $80 from $70, implying a 20% upside, to reflect the new long-term growth rates while keeping an Overweight. 
  • Increased focus on optimizing cloud data center growth solutions, emphasis on auto, cloud, and 5G, and expansion into autonomous compute processors, representing a $5.3 billion TAM drive the growth.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab upgraded to Buy from Hold with a PT of $85, up from $63, implying a 27% upside. 
  • Schwab points out that partially driving the shift from a consumer products company to a data infrastructure company was due to the multiple transformational acquisitions strengthening its position in leading growth markets, including cloud datacenters, 5G, and automotive. 
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer affirmed with an Outperform and raised the PT from $70 to $85.
  • Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton raised the PT to $75 from $69, implying a 12% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • Bolton cites the company's analyst day presentation calling for "significant growth opportunities associated with cloud-optimized silicon." 
  • Bolton adds that given the design wins secured with its 5nm technology platform and market share gains. 
  • Marvell expects to outgrow its serviceable addressable market while also boosting its revenue growth rate to 15%-20%, which is "one of the highest growth rates in large-cap semis."
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore raised the PT to $63 from $61, and maintained an Equal Weight. 
  • The company raised long-term growth estimates slightly, but with no change in long term margin targets and "few new design wins," according to Moore, who adds that he was "surprised at the move in the stock price, as there really wasn't much new information" from the event.
  • Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman raised the PT to $66 from $57 and maintained a Market Perform. 
  • The analyst noted the company had transformed its portfolio toward becoming a preeminent supplier of custom and leading-edge silicon addressing data center networking storage and carrier infrastructure markets that many seem to appreciate already.
  • Price Action: MRVL shares traded higher by 4.36% at $66.54 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

BofA Downgrades Synopsys, Cirrus Logic, Cree, Names Top Q4 Semi Picks

BofA Downgrades Synopsys, Cirrus Logic, Cree, Names Top Q4 Semi Picks

Bank of America remains bullish on semiconductor stocks heading into the fourth quarter, but the firm issued three semi stock downgrades Friday and said stock selection is critical at the moment. The Semiconductor Analyst: Analyst Vivek Arya issued the following ratings and price target changes: read more

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Marvell Technology Price Target Raise: Firm Highlights 'Higher Confidence In 5G Rest Of World' Excluding China Build-Outs In 2H And Strengthening Enterprise Demand

5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2

5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2

The U.S. read more
4 Intel Analysts On What New CEO Means For Chipmaker's Market Share, Turnaround

4 Intel Analysts On What New CEO Means For Chipmaker's Market Share, Turnaround

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) announced a new CEO Wednesday, sending the chipmaker's shares higher by about 7%. read more