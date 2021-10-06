Why This Analyst Sees 28% Upside In Cerence?
- RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak upgraded Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $110, down from $112, implying a 28.24% upside.
- The selloff in the stock related to auto concerns and SaaS/software decline looks "overdone," Spak notes.
- Spak sees "little change" to the company's long-term investment story.
- Spak adds that the FY24 targets for Cerence may have some "potential for upside."
- Price Action: CRNC shares traded higher by 0.02% at $85.8 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.