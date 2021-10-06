fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
357.38
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2893.87
54365.86
+ 5.62%
DIA
+ 0.01
343.12
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.07
433.03
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.58
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
164.60
-0.01%

Why This Analyst Sees 28% Upside In Cerence?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 6, 2021 9:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Analyst Sees 28% Upside In Cerence?
  • RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak upgraded Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $110, down from $112, implying a 28.24% upside. 
  • The selloff in the stock related to auto concerns and SaaS/software decline looks "overdone," Spak notes.
  • Spak sees "little change" to the company's long-term investment story. 
  • Spak adds that the FY24 targets for Cerence may have some "potential for upside."
  • Price Action: CRNC shares traded higher by 0.02% at $85.8 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

UPDATE: Raymond James On Cerence Downgrade: Firm Still Thinks Co. Is A Key Automotive Disruptor And Leading Provider Of Voice-Enabled Artificial Intelligence, But Believes The Risk/Reward Is More Congruent

UPDATE: Raymond James On Cerence Downgrade: Firm Sees FY21 Upside But Believes Expectations For Growth Above Market, Connected Revenue, And Prepaid License Revenue Estimates Have Shifted From 'Conservative' To 'Optimistic Of Reality'

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs On Cerence Believes These Larger Technology Companies 'offer more advanced AI-technology, search functionality, and native smartphone integration'

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Initiates Cerence With Sell, $17 Target Believes 'larger technology companies – Google (Android Auto) and Apple (CarPlay) – are offering free substitute products for connected services'