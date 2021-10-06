fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
357.38
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 174.80
51646.79
+ 0.34%
DIA
+ 0.01
343.12
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.07
433.03
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.58
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
164.60
-0.01%

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Seagate, Cuts Price Target By 25%

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 6, 2021 6:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Seagate, Cuts Price Target By 25%
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty downgraded Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STXfrom Overweight to Equal-weight with a price target of $88.00, down from $118.00, implying a 3.35% upside.
  • Huberty comments that Seagate benefits from accelerating data storage growth as enterprises adopt new data technologies like AI & IoT, helping return the company to mgmt's LT target for 3-6% revenue CAGR. 
  • Huberty was bullish on the long-term outlook for STX and the HDD industry, as greater than 50% of HDD revenue and capacity shipments are now to secularly growing end markets such as Cloud and VIA. 
  • However, STX isn't immune to cyclical demand weakness, and we see early signals pointing to moderating cyclical demand into year-end 2022. 
  • The combination of fading cyclical demand, rising channel inventories, and moderating ASP growth create a more balanced risk-reward going forward.
  • Price Action: STX shares closed higher by 1.2% at $85.15 on Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Seagate Technology, Raised Price Target Implies 6% Upside

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Seagate Technology, Raised Price Target Implies 6% Upside

Benchmark Bullish On Seagate's Potential Cloud Demand, Enterprise Improvements

Benchmark Bullish On Seagate's Potential Cloud Demand, Enterprise Improvements

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported upbeat first-quarter earnings Thursday, and the company's December quarter guidance came in higher than expected. read more
Benchmark Downgrades Seagate Technology On Soft Results, Guidance

Benchmark Downgrades Seagate Technology On Soft Results, Guidance

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported soft results for its fiscal fourth quarter this week, and its sales are likely to remain flat in fiscal 2021, according to Benchmark. read more
Rosenblatt Says Buy Seagate And Hold Western Digital

Rosenblatt Says Buy Seagate And Hold Western Digital

While Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) combine to dominate the hard disk drive (HDD) market, the former company leads in mass capacity HDD by six months to a year, according to R read more