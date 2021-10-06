Morgan Stanley Downgrades Seagate, Cuts Price Target By 25%
- Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty downgraded Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) from Overweight to Equal-weight with a price target of $88.00, down from $118.00, implying a 3.35% upside.
- Huberty comments that Seagate benefits from accelerating data storage growth as enterprises adopt new data technologies like AI & IoT, helping return the company to mgmt's LT target for 3-6% revenue CAGR.
- Huberty was bullish on the long-term outlook for STX and the HDD industry, as greater than 50% of HDD revenue and capacity shipments are now to secularly growing end markets such as Cloud and VIA.
- However, STX isn't immune to cyclical demand weakness, and we see early signals pointing to moderating cyclical demand into year-end 2022.
- The combination of fading cyclical demand, rising channel inventories, and moderating ASP growth create a more balanced risk-reward going forward.
- Price Action: STX shares closed higher by 1.2% at $85.15 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.