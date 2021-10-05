fbpx

Baird Upgrades A.O. Smith, Sees 33% Upside

byAkanksha
October 5, 2021 3:36 pm
Baird Upgrades A.O. Smith, Sees 33% Upside
  • Baird analyst Michael Halloran upgraded A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $85 (implying an upside of 33.3%) from $82.
  • Halloran believes an attractive entry point has materialized following its recent underperformance, which reflects a disconnect to the fundamental setup ahead on favorable price/cost dynamics, upside to volume expectations, and numerous buffer points to residential in 2022 and beyond.
  • Price Action: AOS shares are trading higher by 4.04% at $63.64 on the last check Tuesday.

