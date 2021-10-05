Baird Upgrades A.O. Smith, Sees 33% Upside
- Baird analyst Michael Halloran upgraded A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $85 (implying an upside of 33.3%) from $82.
- Halloran believes an attractive entry point has materialized following its recent underperformance, which reflects a disconnect to the fundamental setup ahead on favorable price/cost dynamics, upside to volume expectations, and numerous buffer points to residential in 2022 and beyond.
- Price Action: AOS shares are trading higher by 4.04% at $63.64 on the last check Tuesday.
