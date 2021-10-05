Deutsche Bank Maintains, Wolfe Research Upgrades PACCAR Rating - Read Why
- Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase lowered PACCAR Inc's (NASDAQ:PCAR) price target to $85 (implying an upside of 3.9%) from $93 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares after the company preannounced Q3 deliveries.
- DeBlase mentions, while management had not previously provided Q3 delivery guidance, they noted that production was projected flattish quarter-over-quarter.
- She further adds it is unclear from the release whether production is also falling short of expectations. She thinks that this is likely.
- Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group upgraded PACCAR to Outperform from Peer Perform and price target of $96, implying an upside of 17.3%.
- The analyst expects supply chain disruptions to continue "well into" 2022.
- He says Q3 may represent the peak of supply chain headwinds, and if the headwinds do start to ease, he expects the laggards in transports this year to outperform again.
- Price Action: PCAR shares are trading higher by 4.11% at $82.02 on the last check Tuesday.
