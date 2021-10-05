fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.76
347.86
+ 1.35%
BTC/USD
+ 2133.37
51358.31
+ 4.33%
DIA
+ 3.13
336.88
+ 0.92%
SPY
+ 4.53
424.11
+ 1.06%
TLT
-1.40
146.38
-0.97%
GLD
-0.78
166.14
-0.47%

Deutsche Bank Maintains, Wolfe Research Upgrades PACCAR Rating - Read Why

byAkanksha
October 5, 2021 3:29 pm
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase lowered PACCAR Inc's (NASDAQ:PCARprice target to $85 (implying an upside of 3.9%) from $93 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares after the company preannounced Q3 deliveries
  • DeBlase mentions, while management had not previously provided Q3 delivery guidance, they noted that production was projected flattish quarter-over-quarter.
  • She further adds it is unclear from the release whether production is also falling short of expectations. She thinks that this is likely.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group upgraded PACCAR to Outperform from Peer Perform and price target of $96, implying an upside of 17.3%. 
  • The analyst expects supply chain disruptions to continue "well into" 2022. 
  • He says Q3 may represent the peak of supply chain headwinds, and if the headwinds do start to ease, he expects the laggards in transports this year to outperform again.
  • Price Action: PCAR shares are trading higher by 4.11% at $82.02 on the last check Tuesday.

