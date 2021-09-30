Analysts Have Mixed Reactions On Cintas Q1 Earnings
- BofA analyst Gary Bisbee raised Cintas Corp's (NYSE:CTAS) price target to $400 (implying an upside of 4.7%) from $383 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported Q1 results.
- Bisbee said that organic CC same-days revenue rose a "healthy" 8.6% year-over-year, as it continues to comp the year-over-year declines seen at the start of the pandemic.
- Bisbee noted that margins rose a little more than expected, which along with a lower tax rate drove a "healthy" EPS beat.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan lowered the price target to $365 (implying a downside of 4.5%) from $368 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Price action: CTAS shares are trading lower by 1.53% at $383.32 on the last check Thursday.
