Old Dominion Price Target Raised By 12% At Raymond James - Read Why
- Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NYSE:ODFL) price target to $315 (implying an upside of 7.4%) from $280 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Brown continues to see durability in the firm's secular LTL pricing thesis.
- He believes that Old Dominion's high-quality network and industry-leading door ownership position carry more value and competitive advantages than the market appreciates.
- Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $293.43 on the last check Wednesday.
