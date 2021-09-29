fbpx

Old Dominion Price Target Raised By 12% At Raymond James - Read Why

byAkanksha
September 29, 2021 2:01 pm
Old Dominion Price Target Raised By 12% At Raymond James - Read Why
  • Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NYSE:ODFLprice target to $315 (implying an upside of 7.4%) from $280 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Brown continues to see durability in the firm's secular LTL pricing thesis.
  • He believes that Old Dominion's high-quality network and industry-leading door ownership position carry more value and competitive advantages than the market appreciates.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $293.43 on the last check Wednesday.

