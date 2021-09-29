fbpx

Why Analysts See 18% - 38% Upside In Pure Storage Post Analyst Day Meet?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 29, 2021 4:58 pm
Why Analysts See 18% - 38% Upside In Pure Storage Post Analyst Day Meet?
  • Analysts lauded Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) with higher price targets following the analyst day and product launch event.
  • Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold raised the PT to $35 from $31, implying a 38.5% upside, and reiterated a Strong Buy. 
  • The company offered an "encouraging" sales growth outlook that implied long-term growth approaching 20%, coupled with increasing recurring revenue, Leopold noted.
  • Keybanc analyst Steve Enders maintained an Overweight and raised the PT to $30 from $28, indicating an 18.6% upside.
  • Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin raised the PT to $30 from $28 and maintained a Buy believing in its best-in-class hardware offerings and expanding software and services portfolio.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho raised the PT to $32 from $29, indicating a 26.5% upside, and affirmed a Buy, betting on growth opportunity, profitability, and the mix shift towards subscription services.
  • BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan raised the PT to $32 from $28 and kept a Buy.
  • Price Action: PSTG shares closed lower by 3.25% at $25.28 on Wednesday.

