fbpx

QQQ
-4.79
378.12
-1.28%
BTC/USD
+ 299.36
43460.26
+ 0.69%
DIA
+ 2.28
345.59
+ 0.66%
SPY
-0.97
444.88
-0.22%
TLT
-0.42
147.33
-0.29%
GLD
+ 0.88
162.42
+ 0.54%

Citi, Raymond James Slash Micron Price Targets, See 35% - 62% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 27, 2021 8:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Citi, Raymond James Slash Micron Price Targets, See 35% - 62% Upside
  • Two firms slashed their price targets on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely lowered the PT to $120 from $135, implying a 62.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • Danely cut estimates "due to the upcoming DRAM correction." He expects DRAM pricing to decline 5%-10% quarter-over-quarter in Q4, 10% in Q1 of 2022, and slightly in Q2 before recovering in the second half of 2022.
  • The PC end market will lead the correction, and the 10% quarter-over-quarter decline in Q1 will be reflected in buy-side estimates "within a couple of months and mark the bottom in Micron stock."
  • Raymond James analyst Chris Caso lowered the PT to $100 from $120, indicating a 35% upside, and maintained a Strong Buy ahead of August quarter results.
  • Caso thinks weakness in the PC segment as well signaled by Micron management at various investor conferences through the quarter.
  • He still feels demand outside of PC remains healthy and doesn't think the DRAM industry has built excess supply.
  • Price Action: MU shares traded lower by 1.01% at $73.30 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analysts See 46% – 49% Upside In Micron But Are Cautious - Read Why

Analysts See 46% – 49% Upside In Micron But Are Cautious - Read Why

Micron Analysts Confident of a Longer Cycle Amid Supply Tightness and Migration to DDR5

Micron Analysts Confident of a Longer Cycle Amid Supply Tightness and Migration to DDR5

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported strong fiscal-year third-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance for the fourth quarter. read more

UPDATE: Rosenblatt On Micron Technology: Average Selling Prices Will Continue To Drive Sequential Growth For The Next Several Quarters And Cites Co. Plans To Insert EUV Into Its DRAM Roadmap Starting in 2024

UPDATE: Raymond James On Micron Technology: Firm Cites Continued Supply Constraints In DRAM And NAND To Last Through Year End; Believes Next Step Is Convincing Investors About Sustainability