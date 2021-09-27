fbpx

Morgan Stanley Slashes Price Target For Amazon, Sees 19.7% Upside - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 27, 2021 8:28 am
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak has lowered the price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to $4,100 from $4,300, implying a 19.69% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
  • Nowak's analysis of Amazon's 700,000 person U.S. logistics workforce and rising wages "revealed more profit pressure ahead."
  • He lowered his 2021 and 2022 EBIT estimates by 16% and 19%, respectively.
  • Nowak noted that Amazon shares may be range-bound until its revenue can reaccelerate in the first half of 2022.
  • He saw the company's logistics headcount cost per unit rising 50% year-over-year in 2021.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.80% at $3,396 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

