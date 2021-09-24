fbpx

Seaport Global Downgrades Hexcel To Neutral - Read Why

byAkanksha
September 24, 2021 11:28 am
Seaport Global Downgrades Hexcel To Neutral - Read Why
  • Seaport Global analyst Richard Safran downgraded Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) to Neutral from Buy.
  • Safran removed his initial price target of $52 on the shares, which he views as "close to fully valued." 
  • While he sees "no major negatives ahead," Safran doubts the company's coming Q3 report does much to lift the stock, and thinks his previous investment thesis "has played out."
  • While initiating Hexcel with a Buy Rating in July last year, Safran had mentioned that Aerospace recovery isn't priced in by the market and views Hexcel as an early beneficiary.
  • Price Action: HXL shares are trading lower by 0.94% at $60.13 on the last check Friday.

