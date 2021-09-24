Seaport Global Downgrades Hexcel To Neutral - Read Why
- Seaport Global analyst Richard Safran downgraded Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) to Neutral from Buy.
- Safran removed his initial price target of $52 on the shares, which he views as "close to fully valued."
- While he sees "no major negatives ahead," Safran doubts the company's coming Q3 report does much to lift the stock, and thinks his previous investment thesis "has played out."
- While initiating Hexcel with a Buy Rating in July last year, Safran had mentioned that Aerospace recovery isn't priced in by the market and views Hexcel as an early beneficiary.
- Price Action: HXL shares are trading lower by 0.94% at $60.13 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.