Nike Sees Strong Demand, But Supply Hurdles Hurt Guidance: Analyst

byPriya Nigam
September 24, 2021 12:32 pm
Nike Sees Strong Demand, But Supply Hurdles Hurt Guidance: Analyst

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reported mixed results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, with earnings ahead of the consensus estimates on revenues that missed expectations, according to BofA Securities.

The Nike Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson reiterated a Neutral rating for Nike with a $160 price target.

The Nike Takeaways: The company’s earnings beat was driven by higher-than-anticipated gross margins, driven by full price selling and a shift online, and a lower-than-expected tax rate, Hutchinson said in the note to clients.

“Despite robust consumer demand, mgmt lowered F22 sales guidance to +MSD vs +LDD previously, solely due to supply chain headwinds,” the analyst wrote. “Nike lost 10 weeks of production from factory shutdowns in Vietnam and transit times to the US have doubled from 40 to 80 days,” she added.

“We continue to see demand risk from brand issues in China, which will now be exacerbated by supply chain delays,” Hutchinson stated. She lowered the earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 from $4.24 per share to $3.51 per share and from $4.83 per share to $4.52 per share, respectively.

NKE Price Action: Shares of Nike were down 6.1% at $149.71 midday Friday.

Related Articles

Vietnam Supply Chain Disruption Puts Nike Earnings 'At Risk': BofA Analyst

Vietnam Supply Chain Disruption Puts Nike Earnings 'At Risk': BofA Analyst

Supply chain disruptions are wreaking havoc on the athletic apparel industry, but Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said Thursday there could be a silver lining for large-scale apparel companies like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and adidas ADR (OTC: read more
Nike Has Long Runway Growth With Focus On Direct Sales, Margin Growth: Analyst React To Q4

Nike Has Long Runway Growth With Focus On Direct Sales, Margin Growth: Analyst React To Q4

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) hit a 52-week high Friday after reporting a strong fourth quarter that beat Street consensus. Here is the reaction from analysts on the key takeaways from the earnings report and if Nike has more room to run. read more
BofA Raises Hibbett Sports Price Target After Q3, Says Retailer Well-Positioned For Holidays

BofA Raises Hibbett Sports Price Target After Q3, Says Retailer Well-Positioned For Holidays

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported robust results for the fiscal third quarter, with little impact of government stimulus, and appears poised to perform well during the holiday season, according to BofA Securities. read more
BofA Highlights Valuation Concerns In VF Corp Downgrade

BofA Highlights Valuation Concerns In VF Corp Downgrade

Apparel and footwear VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) reported a 10% decrease in Vans brand revenue and this should prompt investors to turn bearish on the stock, according to BofA Research. read more