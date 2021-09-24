 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike Shares Fall After Company Misses Q1 Revenue, Slashes FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Nike Shares Fall After Company Misses Q1 Revenue, Slashes FY22 Outlook
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKEreported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year, to $12.25 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $12.46 billion.
  • Revenue from North America increased 15% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 14%, Greater China climbed 11%, and the Asia Pacific & Latin America 33%.
  • Nike Direct sales rose 28% Y/Y, and Brand Digital sales increased 29%.
  • Gross profit rose 20% Y/Y to $5.7 billion, and the gross margin increased 170 basis points Y/Y to 46.5%.
  • EPS of $1.16 beat the analyst consensus of $1.11.
  • Nike held $13.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Nike expects FY22 revenue to grow in mid-single digits (prior outlook low double-digit growth), citing supply chain impacts.
  • For Q2, the company expects revenue growth to be flat to down low single digits versus the prior year.
  • Meanwhile, the company said it is optimistic inventory supply availability will improve heading into FY23.
  • Price Action: NKE shares are trading lower by 6.9% at $148.54 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Inflation Appears To Be Setting The Tone For Stocks Going Forward
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Nike Sales Miss Views
Friday's Market Minute: Takeaways From Another Volatile Earnings Season
Why Nike Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Nike: Even Supply Chain Havoc Has A Silver Lining
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com