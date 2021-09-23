Needham Initiates Coverage With Buy For This Narcolepsy Player
- Needham has initiated Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) coverage with a Buy rating and $17 price target.
- Analyst Ami Fadia sees an upside of almost 88%.
- The analyst tells investors that the Company's sodium oxybate launch and sales potential are "underappreciated."
- Fadia further contends that FT218 will be approved on PDUFA date October 15 to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in narcolepsy.
- The analyst also notes that the IP litigation initiated by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) against Avadel shouldn't delay FT218's launch.
- Price Action: AVDL stock is up 10.50% at $9.05 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
