Needham Initiates Coverage With Buy For This Narcolepsy Player

byVandana Singh
September 23, 2021 1:37 pm
  • Needham has initiated Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) coverage with a Buy rating and $17 price target. 
  • Analyst Ami Fadia sees an upside of almost 88%.
  • The analyst tells investors that the Company's sodium oxybate launch and sales potential are "underappreciated."
  • Fadia further contends that FT218 will be approved on PDUFA date October 15 to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in narcolepsy.
  • The analyst also notes that the IP litigation initiated by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) against Avadel shouldn't delay FT218's launch.
  • Price Action: AVDL stock is up 10.50% at $9.05 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech News Health Care Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

