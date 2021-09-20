fbpx

QQQ
-9.17
383.00
-2.45%
BTC/USD
-3925.13
43812.69
-8.22%
DIA
-6.06
351.70
-1.75%
SPY
-8.40
449.80
-1.9%
TLT
+ 1.56
147.61
+ 1.05%
GLD
+ 1.03
162.74
+ 0.63%

Why Piper Sandler Sees 38% Upside In Ruth's Hospitality?

byShivani Kumaresan
September 20, 2021 11:00 am
Why Piper Sandler Sees 38% Upside In Ruth's Hospitality?
  • Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan has upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $28, up from $25 (representing an Upside of 38.72%).
  • The analyst likes the company's balanced operating model with 50% company-owned and 50% franchise restaurants.
  • Ruth's Hospitality has "balanced consumer positioning across social, local business and special occasions," Miller Regan adds.
  • The analyst expects a "rapid industry recovery" alongside a return to company-owned development.
  • Ruth's Hospitality had recently reported a 290% year-on-year growth in Q2 revenue, beating the consensus estimate of $106.68 million.
  • Price Action: RUTH shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $20.25 on the last check Monday.

