Avis Budget Stock Surges On BofA's Rating Upgrade, Raised Price Target
- BofA analyst John Murphy upgraded Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $125 (implying an upside of 26%), up from $90.
- Murphy believes 'over-earning' to continue for the company.
- He states that many of the company's macro factors driving "over-earning" in 2021 – including limited incoming vehicle supply, elevated revenue per day from the ongoing supply/demand imbalance, and moderated per-unit fleet cost – will likely persist well into 2022.
- Price Action: CAR shares are trading higher by 11.1% at $99.96 on the last check on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.