Maxim Sees 216% Upside In Auddia - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 16, 2021 10:39 am
  • Maxim analyst Allen Klee initiated coverage of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) with a Buy and $9 price target, implying a 215.8% upside. 
  • Auddia addresses large total addressable markets of over $1 billion, with Harris Insights and Analytics study showing good potential interest from radio listeners, Klee notes. 
  • Klee estimates Auddia revenue growing from about $2 million in 2022 to $31 million in 2023 and $104 million in 2024, along with adjusted EBITDA turning positive in 2023.
  • Price Action: AUUD shares traded higher by 9.84% at $2.79 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas