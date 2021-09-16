Maxim Sees 216% Upside In Auddia - Read Why
- Maxim analyst Allen Klee initiated coverage of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) with a Buy and $9 price target, implying a 215.8% upside.
- Auddia addresses large total addressable markets of over $1 billion, with Harris Insights and Analytics study showing good potential interest from radio listeners, Klee notes.
- Klee estimates Auddia revenue growing from about $2 million in 2022 to $31 million in 2023 and $104 million in 2024, along with adjusted EBITDA turning positive in 2023.
- Price Action: AUUD shares traded higher by 9.84% at $2.79 on the last check Thursday.
