fbpx

QQQ
-2.83
380.88
-0.75%
BTC/USD
+ 1886.49
47911.73
+ 4.1%
DIA
-2.05
350.87
-0.59%
SPY
-2.90
450.78
-0.65%
TLT
-0.49
151.07
-0.33%
GLD
-3.71
171.54
-2.21%

Cisco Shares Give Up Gains After Investor Day Leaves Wall Street Analysts Divided

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 16, 2021 10:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cisco Shares Give Up Gains After Investor Day Leaves Wall Street Analysts Divided
  • Cisco Systems Inc's (NASDAQ:CSCOInvestor Day presentations had the Wall Street analysts divided on opinions. Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $74, up from $56, implying a 28.6% upside, following updated TAMs and new guidance through FY25. 
  • JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee raised the PT to $70 from $67, indicating a 21.6% upside, and maintained an Overweight adding it to JPMorgan's Analyst Focus List. 
  • Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver raised the PT to $62 from $58, suggesting a 7.7% upside, and affirmed a Neutral.
  • Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold raised the PT to $64 from $57, implying an 11.2% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.
  • Jefferies analyst George Notter raised the PT to $65 from $63, indicating a 12.9% upside, and kept a Buy.
  • Piper Sandler analyst James Fish raised the PT to $57 from $53, indicating priced at the current level, and reiterated a Neutral after being left with "more questions than answers" regarding Cisco's subscription and software transition. 
  • He believes the stock "reflects most of the upside already" and prefers other Infrastructure opportunities.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal Weight with a $59 PT, suggesting priced at the current level, after factoring in the costs that will limit the company's earnings leverage.
  • Price Action: CSCO shares traded lower by 0.50% at $57.28 after giving up all the premarket gains on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Investors Cheer Cisco's Investor Day Outlook, Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock

Investors Cheer Cisco's Investor Day Outlook, Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock

UPDATE: Needham On Fabrinet Price Target Increase: Firm Sees Improving Demand Across Optimal Market, Strengthening Demand In Auto Given New Projects, Continuing Ramp Of Systems Business From Infinera, Cisco & Others; Expects Component Constraints To Ease

'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst

'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst

U.S. read more
Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander read more