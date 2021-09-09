fbpx

QQQ
-0.66
381.44
-0.17%
BTC/USD
-5976.87
46687.03
-11.35%
DIA
-1.27
352.00
-0.36%
SPY
-1.44
452.35
-0.32%
TLT
+ 1.79
146.14
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 0.64
166.66
+ 0.38%

Why Are Rockley Photonics Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 9, 2021 2:16 pm
Why Are Rockley Photonics Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLYexpanded the range of possible applications for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology into new segments of the medical technology field.
  • Rockley collaborated with two leading medical equipment and device manufacturers, who have a combined history of over 200 years and represent over $40 billion of revenue in the medical equipment market.
  • Cowen analyst Paul Silverstein initiated coverage of the silicon photonics technology company with an Outperform rating and $22 price target, implying an upside of 134.5%.
  • Price Action: RKLY shares traded higher by 6.99% at $10.05 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

