Why Are Rockley Photonics Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) expanded the range of possible applications for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology into new segments of the medical technology field.
- Rockley collaborated with two leading medical equipment and device manufacturers, who have a combined history of over 200 years and represent over $40 billion of revenue in the medical equipment market.
- Cowen analyst Paul Silverstein initiated coverage of the silicon photonics technology company with an Outperform rating and $22 price target, implying an upside of 134.5%.
- Price Action: RKLY shares traded higher by 6.99% at $10.05 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
